Police incident in Halford on Saturday

POLICE have confirmed an incident in Halford took place shortly before 4pm on Saturday (2nd March), when a Ford Focus was in collision with a police vehicle on a garage forecourt in the village.

Two occupants of the Focus, an 18-year-old man from Evesham and a 17-year-old man from Bidford-on-Avon were arrested on suspicion of going equipped. They have been released under investigation.

The police helicopter was in attendance in relation to the incident.

There were no reported injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. If anyone witnessed the incident, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident reference 294 of 2nd March.