Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY

Saturday, 2nd March

Midlands Two

Stratford Men’s 1sts 5-0 Harborne 1sts

West Midlands Premier

Solihull Blossomfield 1sts 1-1 Stratford 2nds

South East Two

Stratford 3rds 7-0 Ashby 3rds

South West Three

Bromsgrove 4ths 0-2 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths 3-0 Old Silhillians 5ths

Khalsa 4ths 3-2 Stratford 6ths

Midlands Feeder West

Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-4 Stourport 3rds

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Stratford 2nds 3-1 Berkswell & Balsall 2nds

Stratford 3rds 0-2 University of Warwick 2nds

Shipston 1sts 4-0 Berkswell & Balsall 1sts

Sunday, 3rd March

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Berkswell & Balsall 1sts 2-4 Stratford 2nds

Sunday Friendly League

Coventry & NW 3rds 2-3 Stratford 4ths