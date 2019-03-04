Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY
Saturday, 2nd March
Midlands Two
Stratford Men’s 1sts 5-0 Harborne 1sts
West Midlands Premier
Solihull Blossomfield 1sts 1-1 Stratford 2nds
South East Two
Stratford 3rds 7-0 Ashby 3rds
South West Three
Bromsgrove 4ths 0-2 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths 3-0 Old Silhillians 5ths
Khalsa 4ths 3-2 Stratford 6ths
Midlands Feeder West
Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-4 Stourport 3rds
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Stratford 2nds 3-1 Berkswell & Balsall 2nds
Stratford 3rds 0-2 University of Warwick 2nds
Shipston 1sts 4-0 Berkswell & Balsall 1sts
Sunday, 3rd March
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Berkswell & Balsall 1sts 2-4 Stratford 2nds
Sunday Friendly League
Coventry & NW 3rds 2-3 Stratford 4ths