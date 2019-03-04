Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 2nd March

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Barwell 0-0 Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Atherstone Town 1-0 Racing Club Warwick

Uttoxeter Town 1-0 Studley

Littleton 1-0 Brocton

Division Two

FC Stratford 1-3 Moors Academy

Redditch Borough 3-0 Earlswood Town

Division Three

Birmingham Tigers 0-2 Alcester Town

Central Ajax 1-2 Inkberrow

Continental Star 6-4 Shipston Excelsior

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Claverdon 1-4 Henley Forest of Arden

Feckenham Reserves 5-2 Alcester Town Reserves

Inkberrow Reserves 1-0 Bretforton Old Boys

Aquaid Division Two

AFC Stratford Town 3-1 GSH United

Blockley Sports 0-14 South Redditch Athletic

Inkberrow A 9-1 Tysoe United

Shipston Exclesior Reserves 6-2 FISSC Reserves

RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals

FC Wickhamford 2-2 Welford on Avon (Wickhamford won 4-3 on pens)

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

Athletic Sparta 1-2 FISSC

Sunday, 3rd March

Evesham Sunday League, Division Three

Alcester Town Sunday 12-0 Bengeworth

Stour Excelsior Reserves 4-1 Fairfield Titans

Stratford HGC 3-1 Dragons