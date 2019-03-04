Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 2nd March
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Barwell 0-0 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Atherstone Town 1-0 Racing Club Warwick
Uttoxeter Town 1-0 Studley
Littleton 1-0 Brocton
Division Two
FC Stratford 1-3 Moors Academy
Redditch Borough 3-0 Earlswood Town
Division Three
Birmingham Tigers 0-2 Alcester Town
Central Ajax 1-2 Inkberrow
Continental Star 6-4 Shipston Excelsior
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Claverdon 1-4 Henley Forest of Arden
Feckenham Reserves 5-2 Alcester Town Reserves
Inkberrow Reserves 1-0 Bretforton Old Boys
Aquaid Division Two
AFC Stratford Town 3-1 GSH United
Blockley Sports 0-14 South Redditch Athletic
Inkberrow A 9-1 Tysoe United
Shipston Exclesior Reserves 6-2 FISSC Reserves
RM Smith Cup, Semi-finals
FC Wickhamford 2-2 Welford on Avon (Wickhamford won 4-3 on pens)
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
Athletic Sparta 1-2 FISSC
Sunday, 3rd March
Evesham Sunday League, Division Three
Alcester Town Sunday 12-0 Bengeworth
Stour Excelsior Reserves 4-1 Fairfield Titans
Stratford HGC 3-1 Dragons