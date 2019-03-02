Singapore beckons to help Charlie’s vision

A STRATFORD teenager is flying to Singapore in April for sight saving treatment which is not yet available in the UK.

It will be the second year in succession that Charlie Beech, aged 13, has made the trip with his mum Carla because Singapore is one of the few countries where he can get the vital eye drops he needs to save his sight.

He has to be there in person to undergo tests as the medication can’t be sent in the post or collected by anyone else.

Charlie has reached an important chapter in his life as his body changes so the medication he requires now will help correct the deficiencies in his eyesight but he can only get a year’s supply if the drops each time.

“Charlie was experiencing cupping of his optic discs, along with fast progressing myopia, due to complications at the back of eyes, caused by being born prematurely weighing 1 pound 8 ounces. His glasses were getting stronger by 0.25 every three months and we were warned about the risks of retinal detachment and complete sight loss during Charlie’s puberty growth spurt,” his mum Carla said.

“After two days of clinical investigations in Singapore, we were allowed to travel back to the UK with a year’s supply of Atropine 0.01 per cent daily drops. Due to the drops being H.S.A exempt, we were legally only allowed to bring back one year’s supply of the drops.

“The advanced Singaporean tests also found additional problems with his right eye such as a small cataract and a borderline thin cornea. The great news is that since starting the treatment, Charlie’s sight has completely stopped deteriorating. In fact, a slight stigma has been corrected.”

Carla had hoped to enter Charlie into the two year UK trials for Atropine 0.01 per cent currently being conducted at Aston University. However, he was recently rejected from these trials, due to his eyes having too many additional issues.

Carla, Charlie and his 11-year-old sister Brooke are off to Singapore to obtain another year’s worth of drops which they hope will be the last time as Charlie’s eyesight continues to stabilise.

To help raise funds for the journey a special night of music takes place at the Salmon Tail tonight (Saturday) with London-based covers band Triggerfish performing from 8pm onwards. So far £400 has already been raised of the £1,500 target set by Carla; £5,000 is needed in total for the medicine and the trip overall. There will be a raffle and voluntary donation on the door at the pub tonight.

Charlie, who is a pupil at the Discovery Academy in Nuneaton, is also a newspaper delivery boy for the Stratford Midweek Herald.

“He was 695g at birth and he wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our advanced medical services. He has battled every step of the way, the latest being his eyes which need the specialist eye treatment on the other side of the world but there isn’t a price I can put on my boy’s eye sight, “ Carla said.