Car park ‘lets us all down’

IT’S been branded “a disgrace” and believe it or not the lifts at Windsor Street Car Park in Stratford-upon-Avon have not worked for around ten years.

Quite simply the parking facility which was built circa 1970, might be described as being in a very sorry state.

It sits on a key gateway into Stratford and a stone’s throw away from the birthplace of William Shakespeare in Henley Street – a must see for anyone visiting the town.

Come the evening – when the light fades – Windsor Street Car Park becomes a dark and unwelcoming place where some strip lights remain inactive for weeks – not a very reassuring environment for car park users. However, following the publication of this article in last Thursday’s Herald strip lights that were out of action previously were being replaced the following day, Friday.

Stratford District Council (SDC) maintains/owns 11 car parks including Windsor Street. The multi-storey in Bridgeway has won accolades and awards for its pleasant appearance and easy to negotiate parking spaces and ramps.

Windsor Street, however, is the ugly sister in the portfolio which prompted Cllr Peter Moorse to say at a full of SDC on Monday: “The condition of the Windsor Street Car Park is a disgrace to our town. It’s a ten storey car park with no working lift. The money we are proposing investing would refresh the site, fix the pot holes and the windows, though unfortunately I don’t think it would be enough to fix the lift. This area of Stratford lets us all down.”

It’s an important point because Windsor Street could be classified as an important of Stratford’s Gateway Project, the all singing all dancing dynamic plan to transform a key arterial route into the town incorporating shops, homes and new facilities which after two years hasn’t moved forward at all.

Cllr Tony Jefferson said: “I have had one meeting with Peter Warwick (who owns much of the Gateway site) in the past nine months to try and move forward the Gateway Project, I have to say it was not successful.”

Clearly a source of frustration, there is a school of thought out there that mischievously suggests Windsor Street is being neglected on purpose so it can be demolished as part of The Gateway Project.

A spokesperson for the district council said: “There is a land option available with Gateway Limited to allow for the car park to be included in the Gateway Project with an option to purchase the car park but they are not obliged to purchase.”

