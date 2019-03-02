Stratford Link Project closes for safety review

The Stratford Link Project has been closed until further notice whilst a review of safety takes place.

The closure of the drop-in centre is in response to recent incidents at the facility.

The Link Project, which is based on Waterside, helps rough sleepers and those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

It is a vital part of the district council’s efforts to support to these groups.

A statement on the Link Project’s Facebook Page this week said: “The safety of our service users is of paramount importance to us so due to recent incidents, in which luckily no-one was hurt, we have decided to close Stratford Link Project until further notice so that we can review safety procedures.”

A further post adds: “Stratford Link Project will remain closed for the moment while a full review takes place. The actions of a few people have certainly highlighted the problems associated with running a busy project in a small space, however there is no blame to be allocated.

“Rest assured that SDC is working hard to bring back a service that is safe, helpful and offers the best support possible. Please bear with us for the time being.”

It adds that those in need of help can still visit the district council’s rough sleeper engagement officer at Elizabeth House for support during the closure.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council said: “The District Council is currently undertaking a review of the Link Project to ensure that service users, volunteers, staff and other professionals are safe when using the service.

“In the meantime, while the facility is not operational, we are working with Link service users to ensure that we continue the important work that The Link provides.”