Life lessons out of Africa

A YOUNG man from Ashorne near Stratford-upon-Avon has just completed a life-changing year of teaching and mentoring disadvantaged and poor youngsters in rural Zambia.

Harvey Innocent, aged 19, committed himself to working and living alongside people in a deprived area of Africa because he wanted to help a local community and shape his lessons for life before going to study politics, philosophy and economics at University College, London. He is a former Warwick School pupil.

“I arrived in Zambia’s Eastern Province to work as a teacher at rural Petauke Boarding School, a six-hour, crowded bus ride from the capital Lusaka. I’d raised around £7,000 to pay for the year’s trip including generous donations and fund-raising from friends and family in and around Ashorne. My work was mainly to teach maths and physics to several large senior classes but I also ran revision sessions, coached the school and provincial rugby teams and helped develop the school’s strategy,” Harvey said.

The girls and boys ranged in age from early teens to late-20s as they had to pass each year’s exams before going up to the next form.

“Classes varied from 25 to 65 pupils, sharing desks and chairs, packed into small, overcrowded rooms, yet few complained and everyone was focussed on acquiring the best education they could, with a smile on their face no matter how tough their circumstances. It certainly made me appreciate my own good schooling and loving, supportive family,” said Harvey.

Parents pay around £100 a year in accommodation costs for their children to attend Petauke Boarding Secondary School yet because poverty is widespread, many families can find only a fraction of this sum and the school sometimes cannot even pay its staff.

Zambian pupils mostly do hours of heavy manual labour before starting lessons at 7am and after school finishes at 3.30pm, making their days long and exhausting. Unlike British children they do not change classrooms between lessons; teachers come to them, so they often sit in the same half chair for around 8 hours a day with only short breaks. Corporal punishment is nominally banned – but many teachers still slap, punch or beat their charges with a stick if they fail to follow instructions or break even minor school rules.

“I decided to take the opposite approach, trying to make my classes interesting and thought-provoking, with a welcoming, supportive atmosphere. I showed my pupils different study methods, explaining that there were better ways to revise than staring at their notes for hours on end and also introduced several interactive classroom games which brought the subject alive for them,” said Harvey.

“Working with the school’s senior management team, I helped to devise ways of using the school’s resources more effectively and introduced pupil feedback to help improve their learning experience. As only the second ever coach of the school’s rugby team, it was great to see so many youngsters learning new skills (despite the only available kit being a rugby ball; pupils often played barefoot and in their school uniform or a variation thereof) and relishing the teamwork, physicality and excitement of the game which provided a welcome respite from the otherwise harsh conditions of their lives.”

“I learned during this extraordinary year to communicate with a wide range of people whether or not we spoke the same language. I also learnt how to deal with frequent power cuts, only a couple of hours of running water a day at most, no internet, no television, mobile ‘phone contact or fast food. I learnt to subsist on vegetarian food dominated by nshima – coarse maize flour mixed with water – to a bland white pulp and eaten in your hands, plus onions and tomatoes and to acquire some unexpected skills including how to kill, pluck and roast chickens to add a little protein to our pupils’ monotonous diet. My advice to anyone considering a similar trip? Go for it. You’ll learn a huge amount about the world and the people around you and even more about yourself,” Harvey said.