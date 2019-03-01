Man charged following car key burglary in Kineton

A MAN has been charged following a car key burglary in Kineton.

Colin Smith, aged 46, was arrested in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on Saturday (23rd February) afternoon after reports that a Porsche had been stolen following a burglary in Kineton a short time earlier. Officers stopped the stolen car after they spotted it speeding on the M40.

Smith, of Faggs Road, Feltham, Middlesex, was subsequently charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving while disqualified.

Smith appeared at Warwick Magistrates’ Court on Monday (25th February) and was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 25th March.