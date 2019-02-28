Shakespeare Birthplace Trust scoops Best Companies Award

THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust is among the country’s 100 Best Not-for-Profit organisations to work for.

According to The Sunday Times, the Trust ranked 76th in recognition of outstanding levels of engagement amongst the Trust’s workforce of 280 staff.

The annual ranking system is based on staff survey responses as to how employees feel about their organisation, training and development opportunities, pay and benefits, and their health and wellbeing.

Anne Doughty, human resources manager at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “Being in the 100 Best Not-for-Profit Organisations to Work For list is an outstanding achievement by our staff, who make this a really rewarding and enjoyable place to work.”

Representatives from the Trust collected the award at a ceremony in London last Wednesday.