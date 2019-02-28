In this week’s Herald …

We reveal the mammoth cost of the proposed South Western Relief road and a shocking rise in demand for Foodbank support.

The ‘disgrace’ that Windsor Street car park has become prompts our latest Time for Action call. We also talk to the district council’s empty homes officer about what can be done about other eyesores across the district.

We look back to the future of Stratford Town Trust, with its new chief executive.

Town teenager Charlie Beech tells us his story and hopes for a vital trip to Singapore for sight-saving treatment.

Among the highlights of our packed arts pages are a review of the RSC’s As You Like it and a battle of the pantos.

Plus there’s all the sports news near you.

And if that’s not enough we have our brilliant March issue of FOCUS magazine, free with this week’s paper – out today.