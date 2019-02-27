Shipston Co-op re-opens following ram-raid

Shipston’s Co-op on High Street has re-opened today nine days after ram-raiders caused extensive damage to the premises.

The raid, which took place in the early house of Monday 18th February, saw offenders use a yellow digger to steal a cash machine.

The ATM was later recovered nearby, with the criminals failing to gain any money from the machine.

A spokesperson for the Co-op said: “We would like to thank the community for its kind support. Essential repairs have been carried out as quickly as possible to ensure the store is safe and secure and able to re-open today (Wednesday, 27 February).

“Our Members and customers will continue to see ongoing works in the store over the coming weeks as the repair and refit programme is concluded.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during our temporary closure, and look forward to the store getting back to normal and serving our local community.”