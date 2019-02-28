Mum jumps to say thanks for baby Eli

IT’S nearly a year since Elijah Day’s life hung by a thread in Birmingham Children’s Hospital but thanks to the dedicated skill and professionalism of staff who saved him, Elijah and his family are looking forward to celebrating his first birthday next month.

His mum – Jennifer Green, aged 28, from Lower Quinton – says she can’t thank staff at the children’s hospital enough for the care and attention they showed to her and her partner Lawrence Day during the month-long vigil they kept by their son’s bedside as he battled against all odds to stay alive. They now have a perfectly healthy baby boy who can’t stop smiling and talking to everyone he meets.

As a big “thank you” to the doctors, nurses and staff, Jennifer is going to jump out of a plane to complete a skydive to raise around £650 for a pull-out bed just like the one she slept on to be by her little boy’s side every night at Birmingham’ Children’s Hospital.

“I will never be able to thank everyone at the hospital enough for all that they did and continue to do for Eli. I’m hoping to raise some money to show my appreciation, although it could never be enough to thank them for saving his life. Everyone that works there are truly amazing people and I will always be eternally grateful to every single one of them,” Jennifer said.

To help Jennifer raise funds for the children’s hospital visit:

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jennifer-green-1?utm_term=GD8aP59ee

