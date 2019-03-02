Warwickshire Bears back on track with win over Plymouth Raiders

WARWICKSHIRE Bears 2nds returned to winning ways in BWBL Division Two South with a resounding 80-37 victory away at Plymouth Raiders.

After losing their last two away games, the Bears were determined to get their push for a play-off spot back on track.

And with a full squad to call on for the fixture, the Bears started the game at a pace and had a 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a mirror of the first, with the influence of the impressive Ian Beach marshalling the defence and with coach Darren Peasley adding to the score, the visitors went into the half-time break with a comfortable 40-16 lead.

After the interval Peasley used the opportunity to give his bench some valuable minutes to repay the effort of such a long trip, and he was rewarded when all his players added to the ever-increasing score as the Bears went into the last quarter with an unassailable 61-27 advantage.

With virtually the game won for Bears, both teams turned to their benches to give players court time, with Adrian Taber scoring a three-pointer right on the buzzer to complete the scoring.

Coach Peasley said after the game: “A big thank-you to Raiders who gave us a great game and the scores don’t reflect how hard they worked.

“It was nice to have my full squad today and to get back to winning ways again.

“We need to just push now till the end of the season and try secure a play-off spot.”