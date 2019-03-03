Record entry of teams for new Wildmoor Tennis League season

A RECORD entry of 48 men’s teams confirmed their entry for the forthcoming Wildmoor Tennis League season following an annual general meeting on Tuesday night.

At the AGM held at Bidford Bowling Club, it was confirmed there would be a Premier Division as well as Divisions One to Five, with eight teams in each.

FISSC, Snitterfield B and Inkberrow D dropped out the league, but four new teams in Littleton B, Pershore C, Shipston C and Wildmoor C were accepted in their place.

Also confirmed at the AGM was the league had renewed its sponsorship with Bannatyne Health & Spa Club in Wildmoor.

The men’s doubles summer league covers South Warwickshire and the district areas of the Midlands, including parts of Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

It also includes a junior competition with 16 teams split into four pools.

The meeting also heard the league would be running a presentation and finals day when the men’s Inter-League Charity Cup final, celebrating its 18th anniversary, will be played alongside the 16th Junior Cup final.

This will be held at Bannatyne Health & Spa Club on Sunday, 1st September.

Stratford-upon-Avon were congratulated for retaining the league title for a 16th year in succession and for lifting the Charity Cup.

The Club of the Year award was presented to Chipping Campden while Inkberrow C and Bidford B won the Fair Play Plate.