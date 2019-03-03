Newman finishes fifth at Hillingdon 10k

STRATFORD AC’s senior athlete of the year Josh Newman came fifth at the Hillingdon 10k.

The route for the race started in a residential area and finished in the surroundings of Brunel University.

Newman did not have the best preparation for the race due to missing a number of weeks of training through illness.

Despite this setback, Newman was still able to run the race in 35:03, just 26 seconds slower than his personal best time last year.

Newman finished fifth out of the 269 competitors taking part.

The race was won by Mohamed Mohamed (31:29), some 72 seconds quicker than when he won it last year.