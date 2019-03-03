Shepherd comes from behind to win Peopleton Duathlon

RICHARD Shepherd came from behind to win the Peopleton Duathlon which turned into just a run after the cycling element was called off due to heavy fog.

The Stratford Triathlon Club member was right at the back of the field for the six-mile race due to timing issues at the start.

But he soon passed all 60 runners to make his way to the front, taking victory in 33:37.

Also in action was Martyn Austin, who clocked 43 minutes, and he was followed by Cherry Richards (1:04) and Richard Eden (1:09).

Elsewhere, Hannah Osborne (31:27) contested the four-mile event.