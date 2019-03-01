Seeley wants to see the correct mentality from Alcester Town

ALCESTER Town joint-boss Matt Seeley stressed his side cannot afford to go with the ‘big boy’ mentality otherwise promotion from Midland League Division Three simply won’t happen.

With a squad bursting at the seams with players who are more than capable of playing several levels above where Alcester currently reside, Seeley admitted there seems to be the wrong mentality at the club before matches are even played.

And the Red and Blacks boss hopes his words of wisdom are put into action when they make the trip to lowly Birmingham Tigers on Saturday.

“I have assembled a squad here which is capable of winning every game, but the lads seem to think they have won a match before they’ve even done so,” said Seeley.

“You cannot be thinking like that because it can come back to bite you, so I have drilled it in the lads and hopefully they will put on a good performance this weekend.”

Alcester go into the game at Birmingham Tigers on the back of last Saturday’s 0-0 draw away at AFC Church, the first time Town had failed to score in a league game since the 2-0 defeat to Inkberrow on 10th November.

“I don’t have any complaints with the draw as Church had a game plan and they stuck to it,” said Seeley.

“We once again missed a lot of opportunities, but credit where credit is due, Church defended really well and a draw was a good result for them.”

Meanwhile, Town have bolstered their squad with the signing of forward Oliver Manoochehri from Midland League Division One side Littleton.

“He’s a sharp lad and going to be a real asset for us, especially after we lost Connor Deards to Gresley, but he will have to earn his place in the starting XI,” added Seeley.