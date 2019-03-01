Edgbaston get the better of Straford Ladies

HOCKEY

Edgbaston 1sts 1-0 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Midlands Feeder West

A STRONG second-half display could not prevent Stratford Ladies 1sts from falling to defeat at a resilient Edgbaston 1sts.

The game started evenly, with both teams competing for possession and play.

Stratford repelled several early Edgbaston attacks before gaining more confidence and forcing the hosts back into their own half. The game continued to be played at a fast pace before Edgbaston took the lead from a short corner routine. Stratford continued to press and made several chances before half-time.

After the break the second period was closely fought, but Stratford had to defend resolutely in the first ten minutes.

They then asserted their dominance on proceedings, but they could not find the equaliser, with two point-blank saves from the Edgbaston keeper ensuring the hosts walked away with the lion’s share of the points.

Stratford 2nds 1-1 University of Warwick 2nds

Warwickshire League, Division Two

STRATFORD Ladies 2nds were forced to share the spoils in their Warwickshire League Division Two clash against rivals University of Warwick 2nds.

The hosts started the stronger of the two teams and were soon taking control in the middle of the field, with Catherine Smith and Sarah Davies managing to release Zoe Tubb and Emily Curtis up front.

An early attack forced the Warwick keeper to make the first of many fine saves during the match.

Although Stratford dominated much of the proceedings, they were unable to make the most of their early possession, with key saves from Issy Hamilton keeping Warwick at bay.

Stratford’s defence did, however, continue to support the attack and with good forward runs from Lucie Jones, Catherine Reynolds and Alex Barrie they were unlucky not to take the lead before half-time.

Stratford started strongly in the second period and took the lead in the first ten minutes when Kelly Jones fired home from a fifth consecutive short corner.

With skipper Lauren Murphy having to go off injured, Stratford found themselves under increased pressure and a slick well-practised passing move in the last five minutes of the game resulted in a shot being deflected into the goal from a cross sent in from the base line.

Despite initial concerns that the ball had not been touched in the ‘D’ by a Warwick player, the goal was allowed to stand.

Stratford 3rds 0-4 Sutton Coldfield 4ths

Warwickshire League, Division Two

STRATFORD Ladies 3rds were no match for a clinical Sutton Coldfield 4ths.

Despite starting the brighter of the two teams, Stratford found themselves 2-0 down at the break.

After the break Stratford regrouped but their efforts were in vain as Sutton made it 3-0 from a short corner before adding their fourth in the last minute of the game.

Stratford Men’s 2nds 5-3 Bridgnorth

West Midlands Premier

CHARLIE Leary bagged a hat-trick as Stratford Men’s 2nds came out 5-3 winners over Bridgnorth in a thrilling West Midlands Premier encounter.

With a number of injuries, juniors Matt Squance and Will and Tom Crowfoot were called into the squad.

Stratford started with a bang and by half-time they had created a 4-0 lead.

After the break Bridgnorth responded, but Leary nabbed his hat-trick to restore Stratford’s four-goal advantage. Bridgnorth pulled another two goals back to set up a tense finale but Stratford held on to claim the win.

Olton & WW 6ths 0-5 Stratford 5ths

South East Four

BEN Woodham bagged a brace in Stratford Men’s 5ths emphatic 5-0 away win at Olton & West Warwickshire 6ths.

Woodham opened the scoring after two minutes before goals from Max Anastasiou and Rob Foster gave Stratford a 3-0 half-time lead.

After the break Woodham bagged his second to put the visitors 4-0 up before the fifth and final goal of the game came through Chris Parnaby with just a few minutes remaining.