Stratford Boat Club’s Kjersti storms to Trafford Head of the Bridgwater victory

STRATFORD Boat Club’s Kjersti Rogneflaten-Woolley came first at the 3.2km Trafford Head of the Bridgwater in Manchester on Saturday.

Kjersti raced in her single in Division One against a female athlete from Hollingworth Lake Rowing Club.

Having great respect for her opponent and knowing she had won a bronze at a recent indoor rowing competition, Kjersti set out hard, wanting to put distance between them.

Kjersti was fully prepared for the windy conditions through the famous Budenburg Flats which occur some 500m from the starting line.

Entering the final 1,000m, Kjersti was worried her opponent would catch her up, but there was nothing to fear as she finished 45 seconds ahead of her rival.

“I was so pleased that I was able to work hard throughout the race and I am so grateful to my coach and mentor Chris Straw who has helped me to get more power into my strokes,” said Kjersti.