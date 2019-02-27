Shipston preparing for new season

SHIPSTON-on-Stour CC are counting down the days to the new season as they begin their preparations for the 2019 campaign.

Two senior sides will be playing in the Cotswold Hills League on Saturdays and a further senior side playing a series of friendlies against local opposition on Sunday’s throughout the summer.

The club is also on the hunt for new players for the forthcoming season, with winter nets taking place at Kineton High School from 6.30pm to 8pm from 13th March to 3rd April.

Shipston will also be running the successful AllStars junior cricket programme this summer for those aged five to eight.

These sessions will run on a Friday evening. As well as the AllStars scheme, Shipston will also field two U11 teams and an U13 team.

Anyone interested in joining these junior teams should call Steve Gainsley, head of junior cricket, on 07435 975312.