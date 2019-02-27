Taylor returns to Stratford Town

STRATFORD Town have confirmed the return of fan-favourite and top goalscorer Mike Taylor.

After brief spells at Tamworth and National League North outfit Leamington, Taylor, more affectionately known as ‘The Beast’, has came back to the Arden Garages Stadium.

Taylor said: “I am delighted to be back at my club for what will be an exciting run in to the end of the season.

“Hopefully we can finish as strong as possible and be in the mix come end of the season.

“Time for players, management and fans to stand up and be counted.”

Town’s head of football Thomas Baillie added: “Mikey is a great great player and I’m delighted to have him back at what is a very exciting time for the club as we enter the final phase of the season where we have some fantastic fixtures coming up.”

Taylor trained with the squad yesterday, Tuesday, and will be in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Barwell.