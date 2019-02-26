Greig Hall charity shop smashes £5,000 target

A charity supporting the reopening of Alcester’s Greig Hall say they have been overwhelmed with support after reaching their £5,000 fundraising target already.

The Friends of the Greig Hall, who recently set up a new charity shop in the town called Home2Home, reached their target in less than the half of the three month period they had initially predicted.

The group is now planning to keep the shop at Hopkins Precinct open for good, to support the re-opening of the hall on an ongoing basis, and have set a new target of £10,000.

Sheilagh Goode, of the Friends of the Greig Hall, said: “We’re absolutely chuffed to have reached £5,000 already and some fantastic items are being donated to the shop. I would like to thank people so much for supporting us.”

Despite the success of the Home2Home shop, the future of the Greig Hall still remains unresolved, with a legal case between the current operators, The Trustees of the Greig Hall and Stratford District Council set to rumble on.

The district council wants to take control of the site claiming the Trustees are failing to adequately run leisure facilities at the Greig Hall, something the Trustees deny.

Last month a judge at Leamington Justice Centre ‘struck out’ the defence provided by the Trustees and gave them an additional 28 days to prepare a revised defence.