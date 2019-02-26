Stratford masters duo shine on national stage

STRATFORD Athletic Club duo Paula Williams and Phil Brennan were representing Midlands Masters AC at the England Masters Indoor Inter-Area Challenge held at Lee Valley Stadium in London, report by David Jones.

For Williams, the event was a chance to make a name for herself on the national stage and she was involved in the shot put and 60m hurdles.

She threw a new personal best of 11.06m to win the competition with just one throw.

Williams then changed into her spikes for the 60m hurdles where she finished in a season’s best time of 9.52s to take second place.

Later in the day she then ran in the first leg of the women’s V35 4x200m relay team.

As for Brennan, this was his third successive weekend competing at the Lee Valley Stadium as he ramps up his training for next month’s World Masters Indoor Championships in Poland.

It was an extremely busy day for Brennan, who competed in the M70 1,500m, 800m and the 200m relay.

Brennan took third in the 1,500m with a time of 6:12, 11 seconds quicker than his time in Cardiff last year.

He then came second in the 800m, clocking 3:05, before joining the M60 relay team which finished fourth.