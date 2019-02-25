Police investigating suspicious incidents in Bidford and Wellesbourne

Police are working to establish whether an incident in Bidford earlier this month in which a van driver beckoned over three children, is connected to a similar occurrence in Wellesbourne.

At around 2.50pm on Sunday 17th February the driver of a dirty white van, described as having black markings on the bonnet, lowered his window and beckoned over three children on Bramley Way in Bidford.

The children immediately ran off home.

The occupants of the van were described as an Asian man and woman.

If you have any information, contact police on 101 quoting incident 237 of 17th February.

On Tuesday 12th February an 11-year-old girl was approached by two men in a van whilst on her way to school in Wellesbourne.

The occupants told the girl to go with them, at which point she ran to the home of a friend nearby.

If you have any information about this incident call police on 101 quoting the reference number 64 of 12th February.