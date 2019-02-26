Stratford’s Andrew Pozzi ‘excited’ to defend European indoors crown

STRATFORD’s Andrew Pozzi has had his participation at this week’s European Indoor Championships on home soil in Glasgow confirmed.

The 26-year-old was selected for the British team for the Championships from this Friday to Sunday, but having been unable to compete at the SPAR British Athletics Indoor Championships and not originally expecting to regain fitness in time for Glasgow, it was subject to him proving his fitness in the build-up.

The Sky Sports Scholar competed over two rounds at the IAAF World Indoor Tour final in Dusseldorf last Wednesday, finishing fifth, and wishing to compete and defend the European indoor title he won in Belgrade in 2017, he has had his fitness confirmed for Glasgow.

Pozzi was one of the stars of the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham this time last year, winning gold in a thrilling final, and is one of six selected onto the British team to have claimed gold at the European Indoor Championships previously.

Pozzi said: “I thoroughly enjoyed competing again in Dusseldorf last week.

“It’s been a few days since then and I’m delighted to say that my body has recovered well.

“To be able to defend my European indoor title is an exciting opportunity and it’s great that we have all decided to go ahead and move on to Glasgow.

“World indoors last year in Birmingham was so special and now I’m excited to concentrate on what needs to be done in Glasgow in front of another brilliant home crowd.”