Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 23rd February
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Hitchin Town 2-0 Stratford Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick 1-1 Leicester Road
Studley 1-2 Atherstone Town
NKF Burbage 2-1 Littleton
Division Two
FC Stratford 2-3 Lane Head
Division Three
Bartestree 3-1 Central Ajax
AFC Church 0-0 Alcester Town
Enville Athletic 1-3 Shipston Excelsior
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Alceser Town Reserves P-P FC Stratford HGC
Inkberrow Reserves 1-2 Henley Forest of Arden
Welford on Avon 3-1 Bretforton Old Boys
Aquaid Division Two
Blockley Sports 6-3 FISSC Reserves
Inkberrow A 5-0 Tysoe United
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 0-3 GSH United
South Redditch Athletic 4-1 AFC Stratford Town
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
FISSC 1-0 Rugby Reserves
Sunday, 24th February
Evesham Sunday League, Division One
Stour Excelsior 1-2 Inkberrow Sunday
Division Three
Fairfield Titans 0-3 Stour Excelsior Reserves