Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 23rd February

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Hitchin Town 2-0 Stratford Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Racing Club Warwick 1-1 Leicester Road

Studley 1-2 Atherstone Town

NKF Burbage 2-1 Littleton

Division Two

FC Stratford 2-3 Lane Head

Division Three

Bartestree 3-1 Central Ajax

AFC Church 0-0 Alcester Town

Enville Athletic 1-3 Shipston Excelsior

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Alceser Town Reserves P-P FC Stratford HGC

Inkberrow Reserves 1-2 Henley Forest of Arden

Welford on Avon 3-1 Bretforton Old Boys

Aquaid Division Two

Blockley Sports 6-3 FISSC Reserves

Inkberrow A 5-0 Tysoe United

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 0-3 GSH United

South Redditch Athletic 4-1 AFC Stratford Town

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

FISSC 1-0 Rugby Reserves

Sunday, 24th February

Evesham Sunday League, Division One

Stour Excelsior 1-2 Inkberrow Sunday

Division Three

Fairfield Titans 0-3 Stour Excelsior Reserves