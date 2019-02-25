BBC Antiques Roadshow heading for art gallery

TREASURE may be found in these parts when the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow series is filmed at Compton Verney Art Gallery for the first time this summer.

The show, which is in its 42nd year, is expected to attract thousands of visitors hopeful of uncovering a lost treasure. Locals are urged to clear out their attics and take them along to the show, fronted by Fiona Bruce.

Filming will take place on Tuesday, 2nd July and the show will be aired this autumn. The show regularly attracts six million viewers, who tune in to see a team of experts examine paintings, jewellery, ceramics, glass and hundreds of other historical artifacts.

Amy Banks, director of creative and engagement at Compton Verney, said: “We are delighted that the BBC has chosen to bring the Antiques Roadshow to Compton Verney. The stunning Grade I listed house and its surrounding ‘Capability’ Brown parkland is a charitable trust set up with the aim of sharing art and the natural beauty of the house and landscape with everyone.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to welcome thousands of new faces to the venue and we couldn’t be happier to know that people will bring their own art and treasures with them. Fingers crossed, we might even find an undiscovered masterpiece.”

Robert Murphy, the series producer of Antiques Roadshow, added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Roadshow to Compton Verney. It’s a free, entertaining, family day out and a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes and be a part of one of the BBC’s most popular programmes.”

Over the years, Antiques Roadshow has uncovered a lost painting by Van Dyke, diamonds sewn into the upholstery of chairs, unseen masterpieces by Mexican artist Diego Rivera and even jewels from The Titanic.

Fiona Bruce, who has presented the show for the past 12 years, said: “Even after all these years, people still have the most amazing things tucked away in their attics and garages and I can’t wait to see what they pull out of their bags and trolleys in 2019.”

Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome and no tickets or pre-registration is required. The collections and galleries will not be open to the public on the day of filming. Compton Verney is home to six permanent collections including British Portraits, British Folk Art, Naples and Northern European Art and ancient Chinese bronzes.