Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY
Saturday, 23rd February
Midlands Two
Cannock 2nds A-W Stratford Men’s 1sts
West Midlands Premier
Stratford 2nds 5-3 Bridgnorth 2nds
South East Two
Old Silhillians 3rds 4-6 Stratford 3rds
South West Three
Stratford 4ths 1-2 Hampton-in-Arden 4ths
South East Four
Olton & West Warwickshire 6ths 0-5 Stratford 5ths
Stratford 6ths 3-2 Northampton Saints 7ths
Midlands Feeder West
Edgaston 2nds 1-0 Stratford Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
University of Warwick 2nds 1-1 Stratford 2nds
Sutton Coldfield 4ths 0-4 Stratford 3rds