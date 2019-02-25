Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY

Saturday, 23rd February

Midlands Two

Cannock 2nds A-W Stratford Men’s 1sts

West Midlands Premier

Stratford 2nds 5-3 Bridgnorth 2nds

South East Two

Old Silhillians 3rds 4-6 Stratford 3rds

South West Three

Stratford 4ths 1-2 Hampton-in-Arden 4ths

South East Four

Olton & West Warwickshire 6ths 0-5 Stratford 5ths

Stratford 6ths 3-2 Northampton Saints 7ths

Midlands Feeder West

Edgaston 2nds 1-0 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

University of Warwick 2nds 1-1 Stratford 2nds

Sutton Coldfield 4ths 0-4 Stratford 3rds