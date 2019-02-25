Home draw for Exhall & Wixford in National Village Cup

EXHALL & Wixford have been drawn at home to Hagley in the first round of the 48th National Village Cup.

The Group 13 (Worcestershire) clash takes place on Sunday, 28th April.

Lord’s Cricket Ground plays host to the final on Sunday, 15th September, with the day giving the chance for players to live out their dreams by playing on the sport’s most hallowed turf.

Exhall & Wixford reached the final of the National Village Cup back in 2004 where they lost to Sully Centurions.

Centurions posted 243-4 from their 40 overs, with the help of 113 from Lloyd Smith and 79 from former England U19s player Michael O’Shea.

In reply, Exhall & Wixford were limited to 165-7 from their allotted 40 overs.

John Simpson top scored with 58.