Mayor’s ball raises cash for young people in Shipston

DOZENS of guests flocked to Shipston’s Townsend Hall for a glamorous novelty event – the Mayor’s Charity Masked Ball which raised funds for youth projects.

Guests stepped out in their finery; the men in black tie, and ladies in an array of elegant gowns fitting for the occasion. Those not already equipped with masks were able to buy one on entry, with proceeds going to charity.

The jaunty 1920s ragtime music was provided by the period orchestrina “Charlie and the Bubbly Boys”, who soon had everyone showcasing their Charleston skills, and more.

Shipston’s unstinting business community contributed wholeheartedly, shops donating generous prizes and vouchers for the raffle, and other businesses making cash donations and over £2,000 was raised overall.

