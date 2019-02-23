‘Pedestrianise town to rid us of polluted air’

A STRATFORD retailer claims pollution levels are now so bad in town the time has come to seriously consider pedestrianisation.

Dale Fletcher, manager of Molemi in High Street, is urging Stratford District Council to, “take the lead before they face time-consuming and expensive court cases for failing to protect public health.”

His stark warning comes after two years of having to repeatedly clean the interior and exterior of his shop which is coated in what he describes as a “thick, black, sludge – like soot – that appears on his shop’s shop front its windows and shelves” at his premises located close to High Street’s junction with Bridge Street in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Dale is in no doubt that the constant movement of cars and lorries are the main contributors to a situation that forces him to keep his shop door shut to block out the noxious fumes on a regular basis.

Molemi sells clothes, shoes and accessories, and both Dale and his wife Kate, are constantly vacuuming and cleaning the site because of increasing pollution levels.

“The stopping and starting of vehicles at the junction is the problem. Modern cars have a switch off device when they stop but as soon as they accelerate a whole plume of smoke and fumes is emitted – perhaps electric cars are the answer but they could be some way off,” Dale said.

He believes the pollution level in High Street is unhealthy to a point where it needs to be tested.

“This pollution is perhaps more evident to us than to others, not only because we are close to the five road junction round-about at the top of Bridge Street where vehicles idle and accelerate, but our shop front and internal shelves and walls are all white. In the height of summer, when it’s simply too hot to close the door, black soot particles from vehicle exhausts are clearly visible on shelves within just days of them being cleaned. Recently, when cleaning the shop front we wiped away a one-inch thick line of black pollution that had built up between the door and the white door frame. It’s utterly appalling and I dread to think what such levels of pollution are doing to people working within the town every day. Before the district council is taken to court for failing to protect public health, isn’t the solution for them to take action and simply pedestrianise High Street, Bridge Street, Sheep Street, Wood Street and Union Street? Henley Street has been largely pedestrianised with great success,” Dale said.

“Turning these streets into pedestrian only areas will make them safer and much more fun for kids. We wouldn’t have to battle past tourists or walk in the road because there would be more room for everyone. We wouldn’t have the weekend boy racers and we could have a blend of the arts, street performers, music and food that would make Stratford different from Leamington and Solihull. Pedestrianisation would bring a continental feel to the town all of which is the very reason so many enjoy visiting the wonderful Covent Garden,” he added.

Although his ideas sound radical they’re not necessarily new. High Street was pedestrianised for a few weekends in the 1970s as part of a trial but the proposal was dropped due to lack of support.

Then of course there’s the issue of traffic chaos which would result if pedestrianisation was introduced, but Dale Fletcher believes this too can be resolved.

“The town council and Stratforward, who run the Business Improvement District, already operate a lot of events in the town which often cause chaos for regular shoppers due to the ad-hoc nature of their organisation. Pedestrianisation would force the council to re-think and re-plan traffic flows while also allowing large numbers of pedestrians to spread out across the roads and pavements instead of being squashed on pavements,” he said.

Dale knows the whole concept is provocative and there would be those for and against but he’s reached the conclusion that public health considerations and positive retail outcomes can both sit at the same table with forethought.

“Bizarrely, some retailers seem to think car traffic somehow constitutes more trade, setting aside the health of their staff or customers. It’s true that we will lose some convenient parking and it’s also true that the biggest mass-market retailers fight for locations opposite bus stops in order to capture customers coming off the busses. However, all retailers have to accept times are changing, and there’s hard evidence to support the need for that change on the basis of public health alone.

“There’s the important issue of parking for the disabled. If they don’t have an electric buggy or can’t be pushed in a wheel-chair, an alternative provision would need to be provided and without charge. This is where the team from Stratforward could come into their own. Already funded by town centre businesses – at some significant cost on top of high rent and rates – instead of promoting events that lose money and employing Blue Coats to stand on street corners, they could collect and drop-off the disabled and their relatives from parking points around town using electric golfing type buggies. For safety, these would be equipped with sound and flashing lights when moving and would only run at very low speeds within yellow painted lines within the town centre.

“Deliveries need more imagination, but again, the solution is not rocket science. A small industrial unit, with good access outside the pedestrian zone, could again be run by Stratforward, from which they would accept all deliveries. These would then be delivered into retailers and other premises during the day using once again using slow-moving electric vehicles. This would give the couriers just one drop-off and pick-up point for the town centre, reducing mileage of high emission diesel vans and lorries, significantly reducing pollution. The anti-change brigade have to accept times are changing and there’s hard evidence to support the need for that change on the basis of public health alone,” he said.

Concerns over pollution levels in Stratford don’t come as a surprise to Dr Bob Bearman, chair of the local Friends of the Earth group who said: “I’m not surprised to hear of Dale Fletcher’s problems. FOE has recently been pressing the district council on air pollution in the town centre especially at the Rother Street end of Wood Street where scores of children and students wait for buses each day. But we have only had limited success. What’s more, the council only monitors for nitrous dioxide emissions and not the equally dangerous particulates, known as PM100s and PM2.5s, which, from the sound of it, would seem to be Mr Fletcher’s problem. We would support a policy of pedestrian priority in the town to help get round this problem, but ideally as part of a scheme designed to establish a more sustainable transport system throughout otherwise there’s a risk of simply moving the problem from one place to another.”

Stratford District Council this week reiterated its efforts to keep pollution levels in check and defended its role over the past decade.

A spokesperson said: “Stratford District Council has been monitoring for Nitrogen Dioxide, primarily caused by vehicle emissions within the town, for ten years. In 2010 an Air Quality Management Area was declared for the whole of Stratford town because levels were exceeding National Objectives. Since that time we have seen a gradual improvement in pollution levels as a result of improved emission standards for new vehicles. Levels are now consistently below the National Objectives. Nevertheless, we are continuing to monitor pollution levels within the town and keep monitoring locations under annual review. We have increased our monitoring in the Birmingham Road/Arden Street/Wood Street area as a priority and will be in a position to report the results later in the year and next year. Whilst pedestrianised streets can have improved local air quality, the displaced traffic could increase congestion and pollution levels in other areas of the town. Any changes to traffic management needs careful consideration of all potential impacts.”

Stratforward BID director Joe Baconnet believes times are changing and so are our shopping habits. “The world is changing faster than we can deal with it and there will be consequences. Perhaps pedestrianisation and electric cars are part of the solution to the pollution problem. What is certain is the future consumer is already among us and having an impact on the way we shop and live.”