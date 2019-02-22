280 Bard characters sought for birthday tweet

MODERN bards are being challenged to reproduce the works of Shakespeare in 280 characters, as part of his birthday celebrations.

Shakespeare’s 37 plays averaged around 22,500 words per play, but organisers of the celebrations are looking for the best examples of his plays in a single tweet.

Tens of thousands of people will flock to Stratford on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 and as part of the commemoration, the #280ornot280 initiative aims to see all his plays reproduced with a modern twist – and the best will be showcased during the birthday weekend for the two categories, ages 13 to 17 and 18+.

The two winning entries will be featured on the Shakespeare’s Birthday Celebrations website and the 18+ category winners will receive an Afternoon Tea voucher for two adults and two children at Hathaway Tea Rooms. The 13 to 17 age group winner will receive an Explorer pass for a family of four, which includes entry into the top Shakespeare’s England attractions in Warwickshire.

Helen Peters, chief executive of Shakespeare’s England, which helps organise and promote the celebrations, said: “The works of Shakespeare have been studied and enjoyed for centuries and his birthday celebrations are an opportunity to look at new ways to honour his work.

“Twitter is one of the world’s most popular communication tools with millions of users across the globe so we believe that this would be a perfect way to celebrate his birthday this year.

“We are looking for creative ways to condense plays into 280 characters that best summarise each of his plays – and consideration will also be made for those who put a modern linguistic twist on his works.”

Dr Anjna Chouhan, senior lecturer in Shakespeare Studies at Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, added: “We’re delightedto be helping to bring Shakespeare firmly into the age of social media, and to encourage new audiences to engage with and negotiate his language and stories in exciting and relevant territory.”

To submit an entry email bardbirthday@gmail.com or send it via twitter, but make sure to include the @Shakespearescel, by April 5, 2019.

For full terms and conditions visit http://www.shakespearescelebrations.com