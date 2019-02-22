Alcester told to maintain focus by joint-boss Seeley

JOINT-BOSS Matt Seeley has warned Alcester Town that they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas if they want to secure promotion from Midland League Division Three.

Despite thrashing FC Shush 5-1 last Saturday, Seeley is expecting high levels of performance from his players and is calling for even better this Saturday when Alcester make the trip to 11th-placed AFC Church.

“Even though we won 5-1, we could have scored even more with the chances we wasted,” Seeley told the Herald.

“In the final third we just looked like we were relaxing and not really going for the jugular.

“I said to the lads at half-time that we have to keep our focus and not rest on our laurels otherwise it could come back to bite us on the backside.”

Although AFC Church sit 11th in the table, Seeley says he won’t be taking anything for granted.

“I’ve got a lot of time for AFC Church as I know a lot of the people there and are good friends with them,” said Seeley.

“We will go to Church with the strongest possible squad to keep our run going.”

Daniel Carter bagged a hat-trick in the win over FC Shush, taking his tally for the season to 18 goals in nine games.

Callum Debar and Callum Burston-Keeley were also on the scoresheet.