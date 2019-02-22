Wellesbourne flying school plans for the future

A NEW aircraft hangar and clubhouse has been given planning approval by Stratford District Council for a flying school at Wellesbourne Airfield.

Take Flight Aviation applied for a brand new hangar to replace the existing one which collapsed last March during the Beast from the East storms which hit the area.

The new hangar will comprise storage and maintenance space for small planes on the ground floor with a clubhouse, to cater for 50 members or clients, and balcony positioned above. The district council received the application last September and permission was granted last Thursday.

