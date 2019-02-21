This week’s Herald – out now

This week’s Herald is hot off the press – and it’s positively steaming, as our award-winning photographer captured the magic moment when a locomotive legend graced Stratford station. We also bring news of the station’s £1.5m upgrade.

Among other highlights we have another derelict dragon to slay in the latest of our Time for Action series.

Meanwhile an award-winning local dram is giving the Scots a run for their money; Stratford’s mayor opens an exhibition of midwifery memories and a mum is taking a big leap to say thanks for her baby son’s life.

On our arts bill is news that Les Dennis is among the stars heading for the RSC and we have all the sports happenings where you are.

Don’t miss out, buy your copy today.