Party plea to be heard over Europe after top level resignations

THE resignation of eight Labour MPs earlier this week over the leadership’s reluctance to push for a second EU referendum, has come as no surprise to members of Stratford Labour Party.

Cllr Jason Fojtik (Labour, Clopton) said: “Like many of us we are disappointed the leadership are not listening to the vast majority of members who want to stay in Europe. Jeremy Corbyn promised us he would lead the party from the bottom up and not the top down but it’s not been like that. I think Labour has gone further to the left and the Conservatives further to the right and the middle ground has now opened up. The ingredients are there for a new party to fill the void because of the polar extremes that now exist. We will continue to campaign for a referendum to remain in the EU,” said Cllr Fojtik said.

Last week Stratford Labour Party called on the leadership of the Labour Party to change its Brexit policy and called for a public vote with labour campaigning to remain.

A motion put forward by the local Labour Party reads: “The Stratford-on-Avon CLP resolves to call on the Party leadership to support a new Public Vote with Remain on the ballot paper by tabling a motion or amendment in Parliament in the next few weeks before 29th March. The motion was supported by local party members.