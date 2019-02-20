Death crash driver applies for licence to get out of jail

A DRUNK driver from Kineton who killed three friends in a Leamington car crash could be released from jail after applying for a temporary licence to seek work.

Jamie Riddick, aged 24, was jailed for nine years in 2016 after causing the deaths of Emily Jennings, aged 27, Nathan Rhodes, 23, and Ryan Case, 25.

Riddick, who was 21-years-old at the time, was driving a Citroen Saxo on the A425 Radford Road in June 2015. It left the road and smashed into a tree and then hit a wall at 2.45am on a Sunday morning.

He was almost two times over the legal alcohol limit after drinking half a bottle of vodka.

Warwick Crown Court heard he drank beer and vodka before offering a lift to the three friends and another man, Charlie Smith, when he saw them outside a nightclub. It was on that journey the crash happened.

He had no driving licence and his Citroen Saxo was a former write-off vehicle which had no insurance, road tax or MOT.

The Prison Service denied that offenders were released before the half-way stage in their sentence.

A spokesman said: “We are introducing life sentences for those who cause death by dangerous driving to reflect the impact it has for victims and their loved ones.”

“Anyone released on temporary licence must meet strict criteria and pass a full risk assessment before being considered for release.”