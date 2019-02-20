Have your say on dementia services

WARWICKSHIRE County Council (WCC) is seeking views to help shape the future of local services available to people living with dementia.

WCC, in partnership with Better Health, Better Care, Better Value, is reviewing the 2016-19 Living Well with Dementia Strategy along with the services and support available to people with dementia, their carers and families. The strategy will then be updated for 2020-2024.

As part of this review, WCC is seeking the views of people that use these services, their families and carers, as well as the wider public who wish to contribute their thoughts on what is working well and what could be improved. This information will help WCC to develop local dementia services and support and to help refresh current dementia strategy.

Councillor Les Caborn, WCC portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “It’s important we hear the voices of people who are affected by dementia, whether they are living with the condition or tcare for somebody who does. We need to know if the current provision of support in Warwickshire is working well and where any gaps may be in order to ensure we have a robust strategy for the coming few years.”

A summary of the current strategy can be found at Warwickshire County Council’s website: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementiastrategy

People can respond to the survey until Friday 22nd March 2019 by completing it online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask