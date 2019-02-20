Pozzi to make indoors return

STRATFORD’S Andrew Pozzi has made the GB squad for the European Indoors Championships after recovering from a quad injury much sooner than originally thought.

The 26-year-old was initially ruled out of the entire indoor season after picking up the injury whilst training over the Christmas period.

But the Sky Sports Scholar’s rehabilitation has gone really well and he has now been included in Team GB’s 48-strong squad for the European Indoors Championships from 1st to 3rd March in Glasgow.

Regaining his fitness much sooner than expected gives Pozzi the chance to retain his 60m hurdles indoor European title which he won in Belgrade, Serbia, back in 2017.