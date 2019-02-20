Decision expected on cinema site plan

A DECISION on whether to approve a new four-storey hotel on the site of Stratford’s Picturehouse Cinema is expected to be made in the coming days.

The application, submitted on behalf of the landowner Igor Kolodotschko, details a plan to demolish the Picturehouse and replace it with an 81-bedroom hotel, believed to be a Travelodge.

It would also have a restaurant and office.

The hotel would be a brick building over the first three floors, with the top storey fully glazed, and according to the document, the whole structure has been designed to discreetly fit into the street scene.

The application states that the cinema is no longer viable and has been subsidised by the landowner for a number of years and with the arrival of the Everyman Cinema at Bell Court, the landlord believes he can no longer justify this.

Despite a decision looming on the plan, It may be a while before people see any change at the site, with the Picturehouse once again confirming that it has a lease until 2020.