Stratford rock band’s single on sale for £48

A SINGLE by one of Stratford-upon-Avon’s best-known rock bands – Velvet Mist – recently turned up in The Shakespeare Hospice Bookshop with a price tag of £48 which is unusual because while the group never hit the big time they did have a loyal following in Stratford during the four years they were together.

Perhaps the secret with the price of the 45RPM single is that Rock n Roll Band is Velvet Mist’s first and only release with the Chuck Berry classic Bye, Bye, Johnny on the B side.

The band’s basist Phil Dipple penned Rock n Roll Band one weekend at his parents’ house in Drakes Boughton, near Pershore and asked fellow band member Dave Church to come up with a melody to a song which was all about a band touring on the road.

But there’s another clue to the £48 asking price as Brian Reakes from the hospice bookshop explains.

“I’ve been a volunteer at the book shop for ten years and in all that time I’ve only ever seen one other copy of this single. The interesting thing is people are now bringing in their old cds because they want to buy vinyl again,” Brian said.

Phil reckons there were only a thousand or so copies of Rock n Roll Band made and the whole effort was very much within a stone’s throw of Stratford town centre.

The single was recorded in 1974 the same year Velvet Mist was formed. The group consisting, Phil, Dave, Ron Holmes and Pete Hayward, prided themselves on rock cover versions and lots of local gigs which eventually found them in the Bird Sound Studios in Snitterfield run by sound engineer Monty Bird.

