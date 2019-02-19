Fintastic results for Stratford Sharks in Coventry

THERE was further success for Stratford Sharks at the second weekend of the Warwickshire ASA Championships held in Coventry.

TeamSharks swimmers occupied a total of 35 starting blocks in the finals, with 16 medallists bringing home four gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

Leah Bowen came away with three gold medals in the 13yr 200m individual medley as well as the 50m and 400m freestyle.

Charlotte Harding took the victory in the 12/13yr 800m freestyle, with Holly Larkin finishing in the silver medal position.

Further silver medals were won by Bowen in the 10/13yr 200m backstroke, Harding in the same age group 200m individual medley, 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly as well as a bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Bowen also reached the butterfly final.

Bronze medals in the 100m breaststroke were won by Serena Newell in the 10/11yr group, Ellie Harsant in the 15yr event and Isabelle Callaghan in the 16 and over category.

For the boys, William Payton gained a bronze medal in the 10/11yr age group in the 50m backstroke as well as reaching the 100m freestyle final.

Connor Silvester won silver in 50m breaststroke and Dan Cox claimed a bronze in the 16yr age group.

Harvey Flint (15yr) and Alistair Ristov (12yr) both reached the 50m breaststroke finals in their respective age group.

Dan Cox (16 and over category) and Edan Forbes (13yr) also reached the finals in the 100m backstroke, with Cox also reaching the 200m breaststroke final.

In other finals, the girls TeamSharks swimmers acquitted themselves very well as Martha Bullock, the only 10-year-old finalist, reached the 10/11yr age group 50m butterfly final.

Rebecca Morrison and Hannah Penny were in the 800m final for the 14 and over category.

Georgina Ireland reached both the 50m freestyle and 200m backstroke finals.

The Stratford swimmers were well in evidence in the 50m freestyle events, with Cassie Lea (12yr) as well as Harding and Holly Larkin (both 13yr) gaining final starting blocks, with the last two swimmers also competing in the 200m backstroke final.

Larkin was also in action in the 400m freestyle final while Isabelle Callaghan reached the final of the 14 and over 200m individual medley.

Stratford Sharks are now looking forward to challenging for regional and national qualifications over the next couple of months.