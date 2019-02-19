Sheldon Bosley Hub becomes Shipston Enterprise Centre

A new era dawned for Shipston’s former Sheldon Bosley Hub last week as the building was re-named as the Shipston Enterprise Centre.

The name change is part of a series of changes at the building after the operator of the site secured a new 10-year-lease in December.

Bennet, financial director at the Shipston Enterprise Centre said: “It needed a re-brand, to do what we need to do, the building needs to be categorised as a community/sports centre rather than a social club, because this allows us to apply for grant funding and we’re simply not a social club any more.

“Being called the Sheldon Bosley Hub misrepresents what the building does which was damaging, and many people assumed it had some kind of association with the estate agent, which it did not.

“The feedback we’ve had to the name change has been great. We’ve registered as a charity now and it means all the money we raise now can be re-invested back into the building, not propping up the bar. We’re now looking at making repairs to the roof.

“We should have rebranded the building years ago and ultimately our aim is to save it.”

Other changes at the building have been tough, with a decision to exclusively lease the main hall to a nursery school, one of the difficult choices that had to be made.

Rumours that the building was to close were swiftly quashed by the operators and residents and community groups were reassured that the function rooms and bar area would remain available for hire.

Back in January it was also confirmed that the Lucky House Chinese takeaway would remain open, Norgren Bowls would still operate from the building and all football and other field based sports would remain at the building with no changes.