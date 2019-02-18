Ghostbusters show comes to Preston this week

Family comedy I Ain’t Afraid of No Ghost comes to Preston-on-Stour Village Hall this Wednesday at 7.30pm.

The Little Earthquake Theatre Company production is a funny and nostalgic trip back to the 80s, and tells the story of a family home being haunted by a playful poltergeist. It delves back into the childhood of Gareth, the director and one of the performers, and draws you into a fascinating paranormal mystery set in a very recognisable suburban world.

Gareth’s bedroom in an ordinary family house in Derby is full of classic ‘stuff’: an army of He-Man figures and some very Hungry Hippos, chart hits captured from the radio on a stack of cassette tapes, and a wardrobe full of interesting fashion choices. But strange things are happening behind closed doors and the disappearance of Dad’s Kit Kat is the final straw.

Inspired by his favourite film, little Gareth became a self-appointed Ghostbuster — and now, 30 years later, with the help of family heirlooms, photos, iconic 80s toys, interviews and real home videos, grown-up Gareth (with the help of fellow performer Philip) is setting out to investigate what was really going on his supposedly haunted house.

The show is touring as part of the Live & Local scheme.

Tickets from Preston on Stour Village Shop, ring Margaret on 01789 450710 or on the door. Licenced bar.