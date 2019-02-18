Les Dennis makes RSC debut and Rufus Hound returns

LES Dennis makes his Royal Shakespeare Company debut and Rufus Hound will join the cast of The Provoked Wife at the Swan Theatre, the company has just announced.

Rufus returns to the RSC company as Constant in The Provoked Wife. He last appeared at the RSC as Sancho Panza in the acclaimed 2016 production of Don Quixote in the Swan Theatre, which transferred to the Garrick Theatre in 2018.

Les Dennis will make his RSC debut as Colonel Bully in Phillip Breen’s riotous new production of John Vanbrugh’s restoration comedy The Provoked Wife, and as Priuli in Prasanna Puwanarajah’s new production of Thomas Otway’s Venice Preserved.

The Provoked Wife opens runs from 2nd May, while Venice Preserved starts on 24th May.

