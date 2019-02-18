Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY
Saturday, 16th February
Midlands Two
Stratford Men’s 1sts 6-0 Old Halesonians 1sts
West Midlands Premier
Sutton Coldfield 2nds 2-2 Stratford 2nds
South East Two
Stratford 3rds 3-1 Olton & West Warwickshire 4ths
South West Three
Worcester 7ths 0-3 Stratford 4ths
South East Four
Stratford 5ths 3-3 Warwick 5ths
Old Sihillians 4ths 0-5 Stratford 6ths
Midlands Feeder West
Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-1 Bloxwich 1sts
Sunday, 17th February
Midlands Feeder West
University of Birmingham 4ths 0-1 Stratford 1sts