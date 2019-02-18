Weekend hockey results

HOCKEY

Saturday, 16th February

Midlands Two

Stratford Men’s 1sts 6-0 Old Halesonians 1sts

West Midlands Premier

Sutton Coldfield 2nds 2-2 Stratford 2nds

South East Two

Stratford 3rds 3-1 Olton & West Warwickshire 4ths

South West Three

Worcester 7ths 0-3 Stratford 4ths

South East Four

Stratford 5ths 3-3 Warwick 5ths

Old Sihillians 4ths 0-5 Stratford 6ths

Midlands Feeder West

Stratford Ladies 1sts 1-1 Bloxwich 1sts

Sunday, 17th February

Midlands Feeder West

University of Birmingham 4ths 0-1 Stratford 1sts