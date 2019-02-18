Shipston Co-Op ram raided

Criminals smashed their way into Shipston Co-Op last night, using a digger to steal a cash machine.

Police were called to the shop on High Street at 2.42am, finding the store extensively damaged and an ATM machine missing.

Following the ram raid, the yellow digger was left at the scene and after a search of the area, a Mitsubishi was soon found with the stolen cash machine.

The criminals were unsuccessful in gaining any money from the ATM.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 18 of 18th February.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.