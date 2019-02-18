Weekend football results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 16th February
Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central
Stratford Town 2-1 Halesowen Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Racing Club Warwick 3-1 NKF Burbage
Studley 0-3 Rocester
Heather St Johns 3-1 Littleton
Division Two
Northfield Town 2-0 FC Stratford
Fairfield Villa 1-1 Earlswood Town
Division Three
FC Shush 1-5 Alcester Town
Shipston Exclesior 1-3 Coventrians
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
Alcester Town Reserves 4-1 Welford on Avon
Claverdon 7-1 Bretforton Old Boys
FC Wickhamford 1-2 Inkberrow Reserves
Henley Forest of Arden 9-0 FC Stratford HGC
Aquaid Division Two
Blockley Sports 2-8 Shipston Excelsior Reserves
Inkberrow A 2-3 AFC Stratford Town
Division Two KO Cup, Semi-finals
Tysoe United 1-6 South Redditch Athletic
Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three
Rugby Reserves 1-0 FISSC
Sunday, 17th February
Evesham & District Sunday League, Division One
Stour Excelsior 1-3 New Inn Pershore
Division Three
Alcester Town Sunday 1-6 Vale United
Stratford HGC 6-4 Stour Excelsior Reserves