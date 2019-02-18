Weekend football results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 16th February

Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central

Stratford Town 2-1 Halesowen Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Racing Club Warwick 3-1 NKF Burbage

Studley 0-3 Rocester

Heather St Johns 3-1 Littleton

Division Two

Northfield Town 2-0 FC Stratford

Fairfield Villa 1-1 Earlswood Town

Division Three

FC Shush 1-5 Alcester Town

Shipston Exclesior 1-3 Coventrians

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

Alcester Town Reserves 4-1 Welford on Avon

Claverdon 7-1 Bretforton Old Boys

FC Wickhamford 1-2 Inkberrow Reserves

Henley Forest of Arden 9-0 FC Stratford HGC

Aquaid Division Two

Blockley Sports 2-8 Shipston Excelsior Reserves

Inkberrow A 2-3 AFC Stratford Town

Division Two KO Cup, Semi-finals

Tysoe United 1-6 South Redditch Athletic

Coventry Alliance, Alliance Three

Rugby Reserves 1-0 FISSC

Sunday, 17th February

Evesham & District Sunday League, Division One

Stour Excelsior 1-3 New Inn Pershore

Division Three

Alcester Town Sunday 1-6 Vale United

Stratford HGC 6-4 Stour Excelsior Reserves