LIVE: Stratford Town vs Halesowen Town

STRATFORD Town welcome lowly Halesowen Town to the Arden Garages Stadium today, Saturday, as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central.

Thomas Baillie’s men suffered just their third league defeat since September on Tuesday in a 2-0 reverse to fellow play-off hopefuls Coalville Town.

For live updates of today’s game, follow the feed below.

2.30pm: Good afternoon and welcome from the Arden Garages Stadium. Town have a good chance to get back to winning ways this afternoon against second-bottom Halesowen Town. Three points would be a good result to take forward into Tuesday’s trip to play-off hopefuls AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Team news to come shortly.