Two charged in connection with Tiddington burglary

POLICE have charged two males in connection with the theft of three high-value bicycles from a house in Tiddington.

The incident happened sometime between 26th and 28th January.

Dylan Dunne Harrison, aged 18, from Birmingham, and a 16-year-old boy from Birmingham who can’t be named for legal reasons, were arrested in Stratford-upon-Avon on Monday (11th February) following a joint operation between officers from the Warwickshire Police Offender Management Unit and West Midlands Police.

West Midlands Police charged the pair with burglary in connection with the incident in Tiddington along with three burglaries, three robberies and two attempted robberies in the West Midlands. They appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (13th February) and were remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 13th March.